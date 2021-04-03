Joan Coey Young

On the evening of March 25, Joan Coey Young passed away in her home, comforted by her husband, Dwight Young. Although she struggled with numerous health issues over the latter years of her life, her free spirit and warm smile stayed with her till the very end. She was 80 years old. She was born Joan Marie Coey on December 21, 1940 in Helena, MT to John and Martha (Flynn) Coey of Deerlodge, MT. As an infant she moved with her parents to Missoula, MT where she lived her entire life.

She attended Paxson Grade School where she developed many friendships starting in the first grade that she maintained her entire life. There were many gatherings of those friends over the years. During this time in her life she learned to play the piano, which was the beginning of a life long love of music. She especially liked the standards of American Jazz Age, but her appreciation spanned a wide, eclectic range of music genres. Later in life she took up playing again.