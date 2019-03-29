BONNER — Joan Ellen Smith-Street went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 79 years of age. Joan was born in Missoula on May 9, 1939, to Vernen and Ella Haaglund. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Deloris Haaglund, her first husband Roger Smith, and her second husband Robert Street. She is survived by her son Joel Smith, daughter Kelly Smith (Kevin), twin sister Jane Duncan, sister June Morrison (John), sister Beverly Wildung (Mark), grandsons Duane (Erin) and Ian Johnson (Nicole), great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was a passionate member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She had many joys in life ranging from volunteering with the boy scouts and spending time at Chatcolab. Joan spent numerous years working and traveling in different states and countries. Joan always lit up a room with her big smile and delightful laugh. She will forever be missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service is set to take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bonner.