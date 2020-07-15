The principal, George Blakeslee, thought his secretary and his PTA president, John Hanger would hit it off, so he introduced them. John was widowed and raising a daughter, Nancy, on his own. He lived a block away from Joan on Van Buren, and he would watch out his window every morning to see Joan walk by on her way to work. John and Joan Hanger joined their families together on July 14, 1963 and moved into the little house on Van Buren. Son, John C. arrived in 1965 and Julie in 1966 to make the family complete. All of the children attended Prescott School and Hellgate High School where Joan and John attended countless concerts and sporting events.

Mom stayed home with the growing family until Missoula School District #1 started a hot lunch program when Julie was in third grade. Mom loved working at Prescott as a lunch hostess alongside good friends and neighbors, Ramona and Bobbi. She did this until she and John “retired” in 1983 at which time they purchased the Huson Mercantile, west of Frenchtown. Mom thoroughly enjoyed running the store with dad, as he managed the contract post office. This was a perfect retirement gig for the two of them as they continued to work in order to put their youngest children through college. Mom thrived as a business owner and felt a deep connection to the Huson community. Joan and John officially retired and sold the store in 1992 and moved back to their home on Van Buren. In retirement, Mom and Dad enjoyed travelling to Arizona, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia and Washington to visit family. They looked forward each year to attending dad’s annual Navy reunions around the country. They also attended as many grandchild concerts, games, activities and events as they possibly could. Family, faith and community were the pillars of mom’s world.