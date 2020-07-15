MISSOULA — Alice Joan “Joann” Burks, Cochran, Hanger, 89, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital, the same place she gave birth to her children.
She was born at her grandmother’s home in Webster County, Missouri on August 27, 1930, the only child of Charles Ellis Burks and Yvonne Jessie Lane. Joan and her mom left Missouri when she was five years old and traveled by train cross country during the height of the Great Depression to begin a new life in Montana. They settled in Ronan where an uncle and aunt lived and farmed. Joan or Joannie, as her friends called her, attended public school in Ronan graduating with the class of 1948, with many academic and extracurricular accolades. She maintained lifelong friendships with classmates from Ronan including Jewel, Vida, Caryl, Liz and Vivian.
Following graduation, Joan worked in the office at the Gold Medal Dairy in Ronan and enjoyed attending dances at the Post Creek Dance Hall. Joan married Warren Cochran in 1948 and they moved to Missoula shortly after. Mom continued working for the Gold Medal Dairy in the Missoula office until her first daughter Karen, was born in 1952. Their second daughter Susan arrived in 1955. The family lived in the lower Rattlesnake on Jackson Street, and when the girls started school at Prescott, mom worked as the secretary for both Prescott and Rattlesnake Schools. Joan and Warren divorced when the girls were young.
The principal, George Blakeslee, thought his secretary and his PTA president, John Hanger would hit it off, so he introduced them. John was widowed and raising a daughter, Nancy, on his own. He lived a block away from Joan on Van Buren, and he would watch out his window every morning to see Joan walk by on her way to work. John and Joan Hanger joined their families together on July 14, 1963 and moved into the little house on Van Buren. Son, John C. arrived in 1965 and Julie in 1966 to make the family complete. All of the children attended Prescott School and Hellgate High School where Joan and John attended countless concerts and sporting events.
Mom stayed home with the growing family until Missoula School District #1 started a hot lunch program when Julie was in third grade. Mom loved working at Prescott as a lunch hostess alongside good friends and neighbors, Ramona and Bobbi. She did this until she and John “retired” in 1983 at which time they purchased the Huson Mercantile, west of Frenchtown. Mom thoroughly enjoyed running the store with dad, as he managed the contract post office. This was a perfect retirement gig for the two of them as they continued to work in order to put their youngest children through college. Mom thrived as a business owner and felt a deep connection to the Huson community. Joan and John officially retired and sold the store in 1992 and moved back to their home on Van Buren. In retirement, Mom and Dad enjoyed travelling to Arizona, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia and Washington to visit family. They looked forward each year to attending dad’s annual Navy reunions around the country. They also attended as many grandchild concerts, games, activities and events as they possibly could. Family, faith and community were the pillars of mom’s world.
As dad’s health deteriorated, Joan and John moved to The Springs. Dad passed away in 2012 after 49 years of marriage. Mom chose to return home to the Rattlesnake for a few years, but ultimately moved back to The Springs in 2016 due to her own health struggles with rheumatoid arthritis. She enjoyed the camaraderie and friends she made at The Springs and the family greatly appreciates the caring people who work there and supported mom as her health declined. Mom’s mind stayed sharp her entire life and she had no problem taking charge. She was the matriarch and leader of our family, and she will be sorely missed. She set high standards and expectations for her children and grandchildren, and we can all say we benefited from her wise words.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands. Survivors include her four children, Karen (Glen) Adams, Susan (Jon) Alper, John (Jennifer) Hanger, Julie (Greg) Robitaille, and her stepdaughter Nancy (Joe) McIntyre. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Ben Smith; Libby (Levi) Fields; Larisa, Ana, Katia and Zach Hanger; Jon (Molly) Hainline; Sophie (Wyatt) Trull, along with two great granddaughters, Nora Hainline and Opal Trull. Joan is also survived by her brother-in-law Harold Hanger, and sister-in-law Charlotte Hanger.
A memorial service for Joan will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 2701 South Russell Street. This is extra-special to our family as John and Joan were married at this church 57 years ago this week. Please share your condolences on the Garden City Funeral Home webpage: gardencityfh.com.
