Joan Hedlund Betts Gregory

Joan Hedlund Betts Gregory passed away on June 20th from ongoing health problems, just shy of her 82nd birthday. She was born in July of 1941 to Gladys and Carl Hedlund at the Old Thornton Hospital in Missoula, MT (now Community Hospital). She attended Bonner Grade School, Missoula County High School, and the University of Montana where she was an Alpha Phi. She went to work at the Northern Forest Fire Lab in Missoula where she met Russ Betts. They married, had two children, Derek and Shannon, and our best guess is they moved 13 times in 12 years for Russ' job. Some of the places they lived were Carson City, Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Canyon, Klamath Falls, Bend, Pendleton, and Lakeview, OR. Joan always found a job after each move and worked for either the Forest Service, BLM, a bank, or a private company. Her final job was a contracting officer for the BLM in Portland and she retired in 2002 after 32 years of federal service. Among the honors she received for her outstanding contributions over the years was a Certificate of Merit as a Federal Employee of the Year Candidate in 1989 and a Certificate of Honor for Meritorious Service in 2002.

After her retirement Joan bought a home in beautiful Coeur d'Alene and a home on the Clark Fork River near Plains, MT which she shared with her beloved partner, Norm Anderson, formerly of Cut Bank, MT. They enjoyed many happy years together and especially loved traveling to Missoula to support their beloved Griz football team.

Joan is survived by Norm and his sons Mark, Cory and Erick and families; her son Derek (Sherrie, children Tanner and Mackenzie); her daughter Shannon (Dan, children Rachel and Connor); her sister Carole (Bart, children Kristen and Trent and their families); step-daughter Melissa (Lauren and Aidan); sister-in-law Camille (Byron and family); cousin Jayme (Ted and family); and precious family in LaGrande, OR, Norway and Sweden. Russ Betts preceded her in death, as did her second husband Skip Gregory.

Joan had a lilting and exuberant joy about her. She loved to go out for a “bite to eat” at her favorite places. She loved to laugh and listen to music and dance. She had a never-ending smile, hug, kiss, “Cheers,” or “Skol” for all those she met. She had wit and charm, and she always had something to say to everyone she met. She was a doer, even if the doing was weeding or picking up pine needles. She loved watching everything in nature around her. Her laughter, giggles, kisses, and commentary will truly be missed by her family, extended family, friends, neighbors, waiters, and caretakers; all of whom are practically family. Go to https://www.evergreenmemorialgardens.com/ for further information.