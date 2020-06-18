× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Joan (Jan) Schiedermayer died at home of lung cancer Monday, June 8, 2020, at age 89. She was born May 2, 1931, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Charles and Rose (Glaudemans) Vanevenhoven. Jan graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1949, and Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee in 1952.

Jan worked as a registered nurse for several years (at Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Memorial Hospital in Houston, Texas) before marrying her high school sweetheart, Gene Schiedermayer, on Jan. 9, 1954. During Gene’s Air Force career, moving often, they raised 6 sons: Mark, Craig, Andrew, Scott, Eric, and Paul. Jan was mostly a stay-at-home mom, until 1974 when Gene retired from the Air Force. Then she went back to work in Labor & Delivery at Community Hospital.

All who knew Jan marveled at the depth of her stamina and the breadth of her abilities. Alone with her six sons, she single-handedly held down the fort while her husband Gene was deployed in Southeast Asia. She could whip up a meal from nothing, sew clothing for family and herself, and pack up a household of eight as relocation assignments required, crisscrossing the country and the Atlantic ocean. Amazingly, in the process, she maintained grace, a sense of humor, and only one of six kids was ever accidentally left behind at a gas station.