Joan Louise (Heidrick) Binder

MISSOULA — Joan Louise Binder, 67, Missoula, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020. Joan was born on Aug 1, 1953, in Salina, Kansas, to the late John (Pete) and Dorothy (Parli) Heidrick. Joan was truly kind-hearted, caring, and always saw the good in everyone.

Joan graduated from Salina High School in 1971 and Marymount College with a degree in chemistry. She attended Wichita State University to become a licensed medical technologist, working in that field for many years before retiring.

Joan married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Binder, on Dec. 28, 1983, in Salina, Kansas. Joan and Charlie moved to Montana in 1988, building a comfortable home and enjoying life in the mountains they both treasured. Joan relished being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, rafting and snowmobiling. Most recently, Joan and Charlie joined a four-wheeler club and went on many ventures seeing the wonders of Montana. Joan also loved to travel, do wood carving, and listen to music, especially hard rock and the blues.