Joan Louise (Heidrick) Binder

MISSOULA — Joan Louise Binder, 67, Missoula, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020. Joan was born on Aug 1, 1953, in Salina, Kansas, to the late John (Pete) and Dorothy (Parli) Heidrick. Joan was truly kind-hearted, caring, and always saw the good in everyone.
Joan graduated from Salina High School in 1971 and Marymount College with a degree in chemistry. She attended Wichita State University to become a licensed medical technologist, working in that field for many years before retiring.
Joan married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Binder, on Dec. 28, 1983, in Salina, Kansas. Joan and Charlie moved to Montana in 1988, building a comfortable home and enjoying life in the mountains they both treasured. Joan relished being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, rafting and snowmobiling. Most recently, Joan and Charlie joined a four-wheeler club and went on many ventures seeing the wonders of Montana. Joan also loved to travel, do wood carving, and listen to music, especially hard rock and the blues.
Joan loved her family dearly and is survived by her husband Charlie; stepson Chris (Terri) Binder, Florence; stepdaughter Heather Smith, Salina, Kansas; sisters, twin Barbara (Jim) Gipson, Lacey, Washington; Beth (Edwin) Webster, Salina, Kansas; brothers John (Nancy) LaCygne, Kansas; Michael (Jolene) Heidrick, Salina, Kansas; sister-in-law Jo Ann (Tom) Schroller, Hays, Kansas, along with seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Joan, along with her infectious smile and whimsical personality, will be greatly missed by all. Due to COVID there will not be a service at this time, but rather a memorial is planned for 2021.
