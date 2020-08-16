× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Joan Marie Hanson, 82, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She and her twin sister, Ruth, were born on February 18, 1938, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Rev. Joseph and Marie Langemo. They graduated high school in Mahnomen, Minnesota, in 1956. She then graduated from Concordia College with a degree in English and a minor in music. Throughout college, she and Ruth often performed duets, with Joan singing and Ruth playing piano. In 1968, she received her master’s degree in education specializing in library science from the University of Montana.

On July 22, 1964, she married Lowell Hanson in Augsburg, Germany. Upon returning to the United States, the couple taught in Twin Valley, Minnesota until relocating to Missoula in 1968. She completed her master’s degree and then worked as a librarian at the Idaho State Law Library and the Missoula Public Library. From 1980 to 1990, she was the manager of Solmar Stylist Supply in Missoula. From 1993 until her retirement in 2003, she was the librarian for Heart Butte School, in Heart Butte.