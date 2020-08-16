MISSOULA — Joan Marie Hanson, 82, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She and her twin sister, Ruth, were born on February 18, 1938, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Rev. Joseph and Marie Langemo. They graduated high school in Mahnomen, Minnesota, in 1956. She then graduated from Concordia College with a degree in English and a minor in music. Throughout college, she and Ruth often performed duets, with Joan singing and Ruth playing piano. In 1968, she received her master’s degree in education specializing in library science from the University of Montana.
On July 22, 1964, she married Lowell Hanson in Augsburg, Germany. Upon returning to the United States, the couple taught in Twin Valley, Minnesota until relocating to Missoula in 1968. She completed her master’s degree and then worked as a librarian at the Idaho State Law Library and the Missoula Public Library. From 1980 to 1990, she was the manager of Solmar Stylist Supply in Missoula. From 1993 until her retirement in 2003, she was the librarian for Heart Butte School, in Heart Butte.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she also took great and loving care of her friends. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Sons of Norway. She loved music, coffee, reading, concerts and plays, Lady Griz basketball games and spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie, and her sister, Ruth Nelson. Survivors include her husband, Lowell; two daughters and their families, Maren (Tommy) Baysinger, Lewiston, Idaho, and Solveig (Stephen) McShea, Chappaqua, New York; grandchildren, Cameron and Schuyler McShea; two brothers, James (Gerry) Langemo and Joseph (Loraine) Langemo, and their families; her sister’s family, Rev. Donald (Lorena) Nelson and family; and sister-in-law, Barb Hanson, and family.
Funeral service will be Monday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Flohr officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks Street, Missoula, MT 59801 or Missoula Senior Center, 705 South Higgins Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801.
