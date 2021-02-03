Joan Roberts Neely

Joan Roberts Neely, 85, of Hamilton died Tuesday February 2, 2021 at the Westhills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Joan was born Nov. 20, 1935 in Hamilton to Fred and Pats Roberts. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954.

Joan worked as a bookkeeper for the Power Company for 27 years. She was married to Glenn Skaw and they had four children. She was preceded in death by Glenn. In 1976, she married Larry Neely who also preceded her in death.

Joan moved to property on Laird Creek that was family owned for 55 years in 2002. In 2017 she moved back to Hamilton.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Fred Roberts. She is survived by her brother, Ron Roberts and wife Jane of Hamilton; her children, Rocky Skaw of Redmond, WA, Howard (Cynthia) Skaw of Hamilton, Jody (Rudy)Toews of Darby and Leslee (Mike) Depee of Hamilton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a reception following in the funeral home's community room. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.