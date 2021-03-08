Joann (Grant) Otto

Joann (Grant) Otto passed away March 6, 2021 in Missoula, MT. She was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma on August 8, 1933 to parents Roy and Bertha Grant. Her father was a mill worker.

She grew up in Montgomery, Alabama where she graduated from high school. Joann loved going to the beaches and had fond memories of visiting with her cousins.

She met Edward James Otto of Livingston, MT, who she met on a blind date while he was stationed in the Air Force in Mobile, Alabama. They were married in Alabama and enjoyed sixty wonderful years before he passed away in January 2016.

They moved to Livingston, MT in 1955 and she worked as a bookkeeper for an auto dealer and Livingston Credit Union. He was transferred to Missoula with the railroad where she was employed at Missoula Credit Union.

Her interests included love of animals especially her dogs and cat. At one time she even had a pet skunk. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, traveling, and walks around her neighborhood.

After retirement, she traveled with Jim in her motor home. They spent winters in Parker, Arizona and later moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona in 2002. She moved back to Missoula in 2012 and spent the last two years at Beehive Homes.