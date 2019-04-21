POLSON — JoAnn Kathryn Martinez passed away on Jan. 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, 101 6th Ave. E., Polson. A reception will follow at the Polson CSKT Tribal Senior Center, 701 1st St. E., Polson. All friends and family are welcome. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
