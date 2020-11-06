STEVENSVILLE — Mrs. JoAnn Notti, 86, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020, due to complications following open-heart surgery in Salt Lake City, Utah. JoAnn was born November 3, 1933, in St. Regis, to Carl Gustafson and Mae Finstad. JoAnn spent her childhood in Helena, where she attended primary school and graduated from Helena High School in 1952. During her high school years, she worked as an usher at a movie theater. When JoAnn was 18 years old, she moved to Hollywood, California, with a best friend with the dream of becoming a court stenographer. She worked for a short time at Robinson’s May and then returned to Montana. In November of 1953, she married John Egisto Notti, a marriage that lasted 65 years until John’s passing in 2019.

JoAnn was an a very active, creative, adventurous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a true friend to many. Those who knew her best nicknamed her the “energizer bunny”, she was always busy doing something.