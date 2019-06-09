SEELEY LAKE — Joann Switzer, 85, was born on March 23, 1934 in Harrison County, Kentucky. She passed away peacefully at home in Seeley Lake on June 5, 2019.
On Sept. 23, 1955, she married Billy Switzer and they were married until his death on Dec. 25, 1999
Joann is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Switzer; mother, Lillian Pickett Faulkner; and her father, Avery D. Faulkner.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Kittrell; son-in-law, Billy Kittrell; grandson, Toby Kittrell; and her great granddaughter, Remington Kittrell.
There will be no services held at this time. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com