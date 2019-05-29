MISSOULA — Joanne “Jody” Lorraine Rhoads Anderson passed away at her Missoula home on March 7, 2019, just one day after her 82nd birthday. She fought a truly courageous battle with cancer. Jody was born March 6, 1937, in Lovell, Wyoming, the first child of Willard Claude Rhoads and Ellice Elaine Neville Rhoads. She grew up on the family’s cattle ranch near Cody, Wyoming. In her own words, she said she was born “with one foot in the stirrup and the other on a tractor.” Jody loved to share wonderful childhood stories about horseback riding, fishing, piano lessons, girl scout adventures and attending Wapiti School, a one room schoolhouse. In high school, Jody especially enjoyed studying French and participating in A Cappella and Madrigal Choirs. She was valedictorian of her class and would go on to lead a life full of educational endeavors.
Jody met the love of her life, LeRoy Anderson, in 1957 at Brigham Young University. The two were married in the L.D.S., Idaho Falls Temple in 1958. They were truly inseparable throughout life and will be for eternity. Jody and Roy designed and built a beautiful home together in Missoula and raised two lovely daughters, Elaine Ann, born in 1967, and Catherine Ellice, born in 1972.
Jody received her B.A. in elementary education with a minor in music from BYU, in 1959. Throughout her lifetime, she held many interesting positions. She was a lab technician in analytical spectroscopy, an extremely gifted teacher (English, special education, music and other subjects), a church organist, piano accompanist and teacher, and a medical librarian. She was selected as St. Patrick Hospital outstanding employee in 1984. Jody co-authored several books, including 'No longer Silent' with husband Roy, and 'The Book of Musical Scales' with Lucien Hut.
Jody’s two daughters remember a house filled with music and good company. Jody was an excellent cook and always had a place ready for any guest whom might come by; nobody was a stranger in Jody’s presence! Jody was passionate about raising scholarship money for college women, both through PEO and Vasa. She will be remembered by all for her giving nature, tenacity, love for travel and bubbly personality.
Jody is survived by her husband, Roy Anderson; daughters, Catherine Anderson (Doug and son Anton) and Elaine Anderson-Wood (Brady and son Edge); brother Howard Rhoads; “sisters,” Carolyn Sheley and Nancy Wulfing; “adopted” daughters (Lotta Bornefalk, Ritsuko Ito and Trine Moller); cousin, Bob Richard; nephew, Hal Meng; beloved childhood friend, Beryl Churchill; her PEO Sisterhood; her Vasa (Swedish)"family"; two beloved cats and many other beautiful friends and extended family members.
A celebration of Jody’s life will be held on Friday, June 21, at 1:30 p.m. at Benson Farm in Missoula — a small reception, lovingly organized by PEO and Vasa to follow (attire: summer semi-formal to casual). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapter BO of PEO or Dolce Canto.