MISSOULA - Joanne M. Vogel, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at The Village Health & Rehabilitation Center as a result of a fall.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1931, at the family home on a farm near Lester, Iowa, to William and Minnie Schubert. Her aunt Mary delivered her. She started school in a one room country schoolhouse (Allison #2) and went to Lester for junior high where she played varsity basketball due to so few students. She graduated from Rock Rapids High School in 1949 and attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
She married Harlan Vogel in 1951 in Rock Rapids and had two children, JoLynn Vogel and Bob Vogel.
Joanne worked at the family shoe store (Vogel’s Shoe Store), the Rock Rapids Golf Course and the office of James Wells, CPA. In 1971, she and Harlan moved to Missoula, where she briefly worked for another CPA, before beginning work in the business offices of the University of Montana from 1974 until retiring in 1999. She continued to be a property manager during her retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
She was an active fan of the Montana Grizzlies, holding season tickets for men’s and lady’s basketball and attending home Griz football games — and a national championship — dating back to Dornblaser days, until health prevented it. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her children. She was active in her church, St. Paul’s Lutheran. In 2017, she moved to The Village Senior Residence where she made friends and enjoyed many activities.
Joanne was loved by many. She maintained lifelong friendships and made new friends easily. One of her recent joys was to return to Rock Rapids for her 70th high school reunion. She was generous with her time and kind to all. She enjoyed reading or watching a good mystery, eating ice cream, and going places. She was curious about current affairs and always up for a fun activity.
Survivors include her son, Bob, (Jan) of Helena; her daughter, Jo L. Vogel (Mike Lemon) of Spokane, Washington; her grandchildren, Vanessa Stranahan of Spokane, Washington, Jennifer Klemp (Dave) of Helena, Mark Shellabarger of Missoula; and her great-granddaughters, Kendall and Kamryn Klemp of Helena.
Memorial services will be on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church at 2205 34th St., Missoula, with Pastor Chris Flohr officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Harlan in the Rock Rapids cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Grizzly Scholarship Association or a charity of your choice. Please share memories with the family at CremationBurialSocietyOfTheRockies.com.