Jodie Stephens

CORVALLIS — On June 13, 1941, a wonderful bright light entered this world. A little red-headed girl, Josephine Loretta, who was Jodie to those who knew and loved her, was born to Chester and Loretta Lickteig. She joined two sisters and within a few years became the middle child of five. Jodie’s early years were spent in Emmett, Idaho. Her family moved to California where Jodie attended and graduated High School from Rancho Alemedes High, Garden Grove, in a class of approximately 2000 students.
Shortly after Jodie met the love of her life, her soulmate, the man who would be witness to the rest of her life, Thomas Charles Stephens. Tom was a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. On one fateful night, they both attended a dance, three weeks later they were engaged and married six months later on Nov. 19, 1960. This November, Tom and Jodie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
In 1961, the young couple moved to Montana where their daughter, Lenaya Mae was born. Soon after, looking for work and stability, the small family returned to California and Lenaya became a big sister to Tomie Charlene and one short year later to Gregory Allen. Jodie’s family was complete and under her influence as a wonderful wife and mother, they flourished. Eventually settling down in Corvallis.
When her children reached high school age, Jodie obtained employment at the Corvallis Drug. The job was perfect for her and she met people who became lifetime friends. She left the drugstore to become self-employed and began work at S & S Autobody. She was the office manager and bookkeeper for over 30 years. Her partnership with Tom and eventually, her son Greg, was one of the most satisfying experiences of her life.
She was a beautiful lady who enjoyed any activity which included spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved them all and as she entered the world as a bright light, she also leaves the world as a bright light which will continue to shine through her family.
She is preceded in death by: her parents and her sisters, Barbara Pierce and Lenaya Lickteig.
Jodie is survived by her husband Tom of Corvallis, her children; Lenaya (Craig) Reeder of Laurel, Tomie (Eric) Martin of Hamilton, and Greg (Teresa) Stephens of Corvallis; her grandchildren; Sara (Greg) Schreiner and Keith Reeder of Laurel, Amanda (Nathan) Brady and Miranda (Amber) Martin of Hamilton, Alex (Bry) Martin of Spokane, Washington, Ashton (Kyle) Sullivan of Columbus, Duston (Allison) Stephens of Circle, Morgan (Nate) Pelkey and Jackson Stephens of Corvallis; great-grandchildren: Sophia-Jo, Wyatt, Lexi, Cobey, Michelle, Madelyn, Lucas, Kainan, Jonah, Adelina, Marley, Hayden, Paityn, Adalyn and Bridger, her brother, Tom Lickteig and sister, Patti Fogel and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Keith Reeder, Greg Schreiner, Alex Martin, Nathan Brady, Duston Stephens, Jackson Stephens, Kyle Sullivan and Nate Pelkey.
A small funeral service for close family and friends, will be held at Daly Leach Memorial Chapel, Dec. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left for the family and Live streaming is available at dalyleachchapel.com. Social distancing and masks required. Graveside services will follow directly at Corvallis Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.