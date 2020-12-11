Jodie Stephens

CORVALLIS — On June 13, 1941, a wonderful bright light entered this world. A little red-headed girl, Josephine Loretta, who was Jodie to those who knew and loved her, was born to Chester and Loretta Lickteig. She joined two sisters and within a few years became the middle child of five. Jodie’s early years were spent in Emmett, Idaho. Her family moved to California where Jodie attended and graduated High School from Rancho Alemedes High, Garden Grove, in a class of approximately 2000 students.

Shortly after Jodie met the love of her life, her soulmate, the man who would be witness to the rest of her life, Thomas Charles Stephens. Tom was a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. On one fateful night, they both attended a dance, three weeks later they were engaged and married six months later on Nov. 19, 1960. This November, Tom and Jodie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

In 1961, the young couple moved to Montana where their daughter, Lenaya Mae was born. Soon after, looking for work and stability, the small family returned to California and Lenaya became a big sister to Tomie Charlene and one short year later to Gregory Allen. Jodie’s family was complete and under her influence as a wonderful wife and mother, they flourished. Eventually settling down in Corvallis.