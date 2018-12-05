KALISPELL — Joe E. Richie, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, went to the Kingdom of his Savior on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, following an aggressive health crisis.
Joe was born to Robert and Thelma Richie on Feb. 17, 1944, and raised in western Montana with his siblings. It was in Deer Lodge that he met the love of his life Joyce Hansen and later married on March 16, 1968. The couple and four of their children followed the timber and railroad industries throughout the Northwest. The last 30 years of Joe’s working career he owned and operated his own cleaning business. At a surprise 35th anniversary party in 2003, Joe and Joyce renewed their wedding vows while surrounded by family and friends. The family settled in Superior in 1977 where he and Joyce remained until her death in 2007. Joe’s hobbies throughout his life included fishing, hunting, rodeos, a bit of gambling, and faithfully cheering on those Pittsburgh Steelers.
Immediate surviving family members include; son Rick (Sheri) Richie of Kalispell, daughter Joanna (Robert) Welch of Kalispell, son Russ (Cheri) Bradstreet of Florence, daughter Tina (Bert) Gray of Kalispell, a son Steven Richie, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as, some siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A life celebration will be held at Jewell Funeral Home in Deer Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:55 a.m. The service will be held at 11 a.m. directly followed by internment at Hillcrest Cemetery, and a luncheon and gathering of friends and family (location to announced at the service). In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests memorials in Joe’s name to Youth Homes or a charity of your choice.