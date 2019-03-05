MISSOULA — Our beloved husband, father, papa, and brother Joel Ludwig Zwiefelhofer of Missoula took his final flight over the mountains on March 3, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident.
Joel was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on July 14, 1951 to Wilbert & Alvera Zwiefelhofer. He was raised and graduated high school in Bloomer, Wisconsin.
In 1977, Joel followed his brother Rod to Montana, where he lived there after falling in love with the mountains. Joel worked for over 40 years as one of the best concrete finishers in Missoula.
Joel loved being a papa to Savannah and Evan. Joel loved hiking, folfing, hunting, fishing, camping, playing poker and cribbage with friends and family. Joel was an accomplished musician playing several instruments including the guitar for his family and friends.
He was a friend to all he met, always willing to help anyone. Joel was a guy who could fix anything and everything and if not he could rig something up. Joel had a great love of family and friends which was endless. Joel had a quick sense of humor and loved to make everyone laugh.
Joel’s compassion and intelligence will be remembered and follow us through our lives. Joel had incredible strength and courage and his radiant smile and beautiful twinkle in his eyes will be truly missed by all who had the privilege of meeting him.
He is survived by “his heart” wife Maureen, “his girl” Elisha Brewer, son- in- law Craig Brewer, his grandchildren who were the light of his life Savannah and Evan Brewer, his dog and sidekick Bailey Girl. Sisters and brothers, Carole (Steve) Schmidt, Joyce Brueck, Rodney (Sue) Zwiefelhofer, Brenda (John) Custer, Gail (Keith) Harings, Scott (Dawn) Zwiefelhofer, Lisa (Jim) Ruf. Sister in law Robin (Frid) England, brother in laws Leo (Emmie) Bird, and Mark Bird. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joel is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert & Alvera, his brother Steven, niece Melissa, mother & father in law Rod and Margaret King, and brother in law Joe Brueck.
There will be a Celebration of life, Thursday March 7, 2019 at Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S 3rd St. W, in Missoula from 2-5 p.m. Come as you are, dress casual and bring your memories to share and eat a light meal with us.