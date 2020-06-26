× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joel Vincent McConnell, 39, was born in Great Falls on Aug. 30, 1980 to Virgil Sr. & Della McConnell.

Joel was the youngest of seven children. Joel grew up in many places, but he had deep ties to the Stevensville and Missoula communities, but mostly he was loyal to Montana.

Joel made friends everywhere he went. Joel was a joker — he loved to make those around him smile and laugh. He was a very talented spirit. He enjoyed woodworking and music (especially The Beatles) among many other interests. He loved his family dearly and always held them close to his heart.

Joel left us on April 9, 2020 in Missoula; His soul will be forever missed.

Joel is preceded in death by his father Virgil McConnell Sr., and by his beloved brother Romar McConnell.

Joel is survived by his mother Della; his siblings, Althea, Tanya, Virgil, Darius, Anson and his honorary siblings; his children, Nickolas, Hannah, Aubrey, and Veronica; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held during the summer. A time and location will be announced at a later date. A bank account to help his children is being set up and donations can be made to it in his honor.

To plant a tree in memory of Joel McConnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.