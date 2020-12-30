ROCK CREEK - On December 21, 2020, our world lost a pillar of light, strength & love when John Alan Falch was tragically and suddenly taken from us that icy morning on Rock Creek Road.

John was born in Austin, Minnesota, on June 27, 1968, an only child to his mother, Debra Bledsoe. Growing up, John spent his formative years frolicking in the forests of Minnesota, exploring the wilderness and adventuring with his father, Terry, in the summertime; honing his love for food, music and the bounty that nature provides.

As a young man, John sought work in the restaurant industry, quickly ascending into management roles while perfecting his culinary skills in the gastronomic meccas of New Orleans & Seattle. During his stint as head chef at Elliott Bay Brewing in West Seattle, John met the love of his life, Dawn, and in 2001 they left Seattle to start a new life together in Montana.

John loved Montana almost as much as he loved his wife Dawn & her three children; Noah, Emily & Tyler. They spent years roaming, exploring, camping, hiking and sharing every blessing this place has to offer. In 2003 John accepted the position of Sous Chef at Finn & Porter, where he remained a dedicated, loyal & valued employee.