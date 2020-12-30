ROCK CREEK - On December 21, 2020, our world lost a pillar of light, strength & love when John Alan Falch was tragically and suddenly taken from us that icy morning on Rock Creek Road.
John was born in Austin, Minnesota, on June 27, 1968, an only child to his mother, Debra Bledsoe. Growing up, John spent his formative years frolicking in the forests of Minnesota, exploring the wilderness and adventuring with his father, Terry, in the summertime; honing his love for food, music and the bounty that nature provides.
As a young man, John sought work in the restaurant industry, quickly ascending into management roles while perfecting his culinary skills in the gastronomic meccas of New Orleans & Seattle. During his stint as head chef at Elliott Bay Brewing in West Seattle, John met the love of his life, Dawn, and in 2001 they left Seattle to start a new life together in Montana.
John loved Montana almost as much as he loved his wife Dawn & her three children; Noah, Emily & Tyler. They spent years roaming, exploring, camping, hiking and sharing every blessing this place has to offer. In 2003 John accepted the position of Sous Chef at Finn & Porter, where he remained a dedicated, loyal & valued employee.
In 2011, John & Dawn were married and shortly after moved from Missoula to Rock Creek where they truly found "home." John and Dawn loved living in the tight-knit community of Rock Creek; together & with friends they made many timeless memories here. Rock Creek was John's refuge & his respite. His spirit will always be a part of this magical place.
John is survived by his loving wife Dawn, his mother Debra Bledsoe, father Terry, his grandmother MaryLou Geannakouri, stepchildren Noah, Emily & Tyler Palmer and countless friends and extended family members.
Please keep your loved ones close and never underestimate the fragility of life. A celebration of John's incredible life will be held when COVID-19 is better under control. Donations can be made in his name to AniMeals Missoula. There has also been a GoFundMe set up to help alleviate the financial pressures for Dawn during this difficult time; if you are able to make a donation you can search Dawn Falch on the GoFundMe website.