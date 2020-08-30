MISSOULA — All the fish can sleep well because John Baker has gone on to fish heavenly bodies of water. John Smith Baker passed away on Aug. 21, 2020 of complications from Lewy Body Dementia. John was born on Aug. 31, 1942 to Raymond and Avis Baker. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and graduated from Hillcrest High School.

In 1961, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and served until 1967. John graduated from Southwest Missouri State (Missouri State University) with a degree in accounting. In 1968, John married Ann (Gambill) Baker. They had one child, Gregg Baker. Years later, John and Ann divorced but remained friends until the end. John worked 32 years for the USDA, Forest Service. He retired from his position as Branch Chief of Financial Management in the National office at Washington, D.C. in 1998. John has lived in Missoula since his retirement.

John's favorite things to do were fish with his son, phone calls with his mother, hunting, golfing, and he loved watching the Griz Football and Basketball games. John was an amazing fly tier and was meticulous about details. He enjoyed driving back and forth from Missoula to Springfield to visit his family and stopping to fish along the way. He was a longtime member of Trout Unlimited. He also loved spending time outdoors walking, hiking and watching nature. John had a strong faith in God and loved reading his bible and studying the Word. John lived out his faith through the selfless way he gave of his time, talents and treasures to other people and his Church. He was a truly kind spirited gentleman with a dry sense of humor.