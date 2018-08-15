MISSOULA — John Bashaw, 85, passed away at his home on Friday, July 10, 2018, due to kidney failure.
Johnie was born on April 23, 1933, in Calder, Idaho, he was adopted by Frank and Mildred Bashaw in Orfinio, Idaho.
He attended school in Orfinio, after graduating he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After he was discharged from the Army he logged for different companies in northern Idaho and western Montana.
In 1974, he went to work for Diamond International and D.A.W. in Superior as a log scaler until the mill shut down, he retired at that time.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, loved watching football and attending Griz games. He was also a big New York Yankees fan.
On Dec. 11, 1979, he married Alice, embraced her three children as his own, and became the dad he didn’t have to be. His kindness, patience, and friendship touched all who were lucky enough to know him.
John is proceeded in death by his parents, wife, and son-in-law, Artie Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Bev (David) Taylor of New Castle, Wyoming, Cherie Johnson of Superior, Rick (Judy) Bennett of Missoula, Jody, Shane, and Cory of Lewiston, Idaho; grandchildren, Dan Taylor, Matt (Crystal) Taylor, Arron (Kali) Taylor, Misti Audam, Bryan Bennett, Kali (Josh) Stroot; and four great grandchildren, Evie, Nash, Makelle, and Mika.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018, at 4 p.m. at the Superior Cemetery.
God gave us life
Jesus gave us hope
You gave us love
You are the dad that didn’t have to be. Thanks grandpa (dad), love you, you will be greatly missed Bev, Cherie and Rick.