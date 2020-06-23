× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

THOMPSON FALLS — On Tuesday, June 16, John Carlyle Lawrence of Thompson Falls passed away due to complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was 82 years old.

John was born in Manhattan, New York, on Aug. 23, 1938 to DR. Edgar Athaleston and Gloria Martland Lawrence. John received his B.A.M.A. and had completed all of his course work in mining engineering, physical chemistry and instrumentation in 1964 at the University of Utah. John worked in the Wyoming oil fields as a roughneck, on a geophysics crew for the Shell Oil Company, and on survey crews for both the state of Wyoming and Utah.

In 1965 John started running the Empire Mine that he would later rename United States Copper Inc. In the fall of 1966 mining high grade copper from the open pit area in Mackay, Idaho, began.

In 1968, John founded the United States Antimony Corporation (USAC) in Thompson Falls after a sizeable deposit of stibnite ore was discovered. The company mined antimony in Montana from 1968 until 1981. The company processes antimony and precious metals from Canada and sells antimony metal and antimony oxide.