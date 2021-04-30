 Skip to main content
John Charles Briske born 12/17/1941 passed on 4/29/2021. John was an US army veteran who loved camping, fishing, hunting, Western movies and lore. He was a mechanic who travelled across the US as a long-haul truck driver and told some great stories. John loved his family and is survived by his sons Brian (wife Maggie) and Steve (wife Debz) and his sisters Kay and Linda. His love, kindness and laugh will be missed.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with John's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com

