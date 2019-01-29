POLSON — John Charles Dark passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.
John was born Oct. 6, 1949 in Fresno, California, to John “Jack” Anderson Dark and Barbara Ellen Simmons. According to stories, John was a delightful little boy and full of adventure. During the late ‘60’s he met his first wife, Sally. Though their union was short, they had one child they named Michelle. In 1981, John moved to Charlo and finally felt at home. John was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1983 and shortly after met and married Pamela Maughan. In 1987 they welcomed their son Scott and were divorced a couple years later. John was a MoorMan’s salesman for many years traveling the Mission Valley, a crane operator traveling the state and country, and a rancher. In 1993 he met and married the love of his life, Judy Barnhart. Together they raised Scott and Judy’s daughter Angela Schuman.
John is survived by his wife Judy; daughter Michelle (Scott), and her children Wayne, Amy (Kyle), Jarod, Shane, and Danielle; his son Scott (Autumn) and their children Kenzley, Stetson, Maverick and Shawnie; step-daughter Angela; great-grandchildren Annabelle, Jameson, Evin and Ean; brother Bill (Robin) and their sons Tom (Lisa) and Ryan. John was blessed with so many wonderful and devoted friends. His family appreciates all the love and support given at this time. John loved you all!
A viewing and funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 700 4th Ave SE, Ronan, MT 59405. Donations can be made to an Animal Shelter of your choice.
Messages of condolences maybe shared with the family online at shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.