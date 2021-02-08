John Charles Haddock

Celebrating the Life of John Charles Haddock

John passed away suddenly on January 10, 2021 at 50 years old He was born September 6,1970 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Karen Summerhays and Lynn Haddock.

He Married the love of his life Teresa Haddock on June 6, 1998 in Salt Lake City Utah they later moved to Missoula Montana and created a beautiful life together for the last 25 years. John and Teresa both loved the outdoors spending as much time as they could together. Any chance they could they would go camping with Family and Friends, Fishing or Floating. But most importantly he loved spending time with his Wife, Daughters and Grandchildren.

He was a hardworking man he laid Carpet for many years and then worked at Walmart for the last 9 years where he then became Johnny Rollback. John was a Loving Husband, Brother and Father of 3 Daughters Catrina & Monty Walker , Terisha & Justin Peterson and Shanda & Joshua Bakker, An amazing Papa to 11 Grandchildren Yustina (Steiner) , Tarrence, Zaryah (Baby Z), Kayla (Papoose), Eiiann, Tristin, Jayden , Jacob, Eva ,Lincoln, Aliyah and Cylas.

He was loved by so many and could always make you smile. John (Papa) loved to teach his grandkids as much as he could with everything he knew as he wanted them to know everything he did. But most importantly he loved to play and joke around He was the biggest kid of all. We'll miss you forever, we love you so much. We'll not say goodbye, we will see you later. Johnny's celebration of life will be at a later date in the warmer months.