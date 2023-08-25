November 5, 1945—August 16, 2023

John Charles “Chuck” Mazurek was born in Ft Worth, Texas on Nov 5, 1945.

He died August 16th, 2023 and is survived by his wife, Carolyn Skoge, son Ryan Mazurek (Laurel Nelson) of Bozeman, MT and son Mike (Cheryl) Mazurek of Snohomish, WA; grandson Braden Sigua and granddaughter Maleala Mazurek. He is also survived by siblings Byron (Sue), Bill, Patty (wife of Joe), Sonja (John Hagey), Nancy, and David. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe.

He was a member of the Clancy Volunteer Fire Department, the 396th Medical Army Reserve Unit, and was employed as a claims adjustor by Dobler Adjustors, Workers Compensation, USF&G Insurance and Terry Payne Agency.

He shared his love of the Montana outdoors with his family, that included hunting and fishing and especially river floating. He spent many nights camping on the rivers, days fishing on his rafts and running rapids. He taught his sons many of life’s lessons while on Montana’s rivers.

There will be an informal get together to share memories on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Montana City Grill, 4 Mt Hwy 518, Montana City, MT.

Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family at simplecremationmt.com.