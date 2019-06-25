STEVENSVILLE — John Charles Timmons, 63, of Stevensville passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Community Medical Center. He was born Oct. 24, 1955 in Whitefish to Patrick Charles and Marilu Ann (Finney-Freeman) Timmons.
On July 20 of 1991 John joined together with Gayle Richard Timmons, the love of his life for 28 amazing years of marriage.
John was the Lead Print Shop Coordinator for Missoula County Public School District for over two decades.
In his younger days John was an avid outdoorsman. Growing up hunting, fishing, and riding horseback in northwestern Montana. He was educated in the ways of the backcountry, working for the family's outfitting business in the Big Bear wilderness of the Bob Marshall, which taught him discipline and prepared him for being a wonderful husband and an incredible father to five rambunctious boys. He was a proud father as he coached his boys in baseball and boxing. He attended many sporting events throughout the boys' upbringing and later in life loved attending the grand kids' events. Family being the most important thing in John's life. He was always a mama's boy at heart and looked up to his Big Brother. Although many would think of him as being grumbly like a grizzly bear, with his huge heart, he was as gentle as a teddy bear to those he loved.
He was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Montana Griz, but enjoyed any athletic competition. John was a proud native Montanan, and found his little piece of paradise at the base of St.Mary's Mountain in the Bitterroots.
‘Honey, I will miss you and love you forever. Love John's gal Gayle’
Preceded in death by his mother and father and his cousin Tony Finney of Spokane, Washington. Survivors include wife Gayle Timmons of Stevensville, five sons, John and Jessica Timmons of Portland, Oregon, Casy and Alison Timmons of Stevensville, Levi Green of Sheridan, Wyoming, Brandon and Carlyn Green of Missoula, Dylan Green of Stevensville, ‘Big Bro’ Pat Timmons and Bonnie of Whitefish, three granddaughters Kestin, Kaela, and Tyra, Two Grandsons Casy and Cainen, and one little bundle of pink due in August.
Father and Mother-in-law Phil and Bonnie Richards, brothers and sisters-in-law- Brian and Trudy Lenz, Jet and Cristi Bibler, Phil and Kristi Richards, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per John's request a party will be held on the 29th of June to celebrate his life. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.