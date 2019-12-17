HAMILTON — John D. MacGuffin Jr. (Jack). Born July 19, 1951. Died Dec. 7, 2019.
Born to John and Phyllis MacGuffin who preceded him in death. John is a graduate of Hinsdale Central High School and attended Triton Collage and Milwaukee School of Engineering.
He is survived by Sister Sally (Bill) Ozga and their daughters Jill Stoops children Ted and Erin and Susan ( Don) Perusich, children Carter and Josie. Brother Michael ( Lisa)MacGuffin, children Camilla (Ben) Buchta, children Ellianna, Ismylah and Athaliah; Brittney(Scott) Hickman, children Aiden and Ariadne; Preston (Alex) MacGuffin, children Camden and Greg McCarron: and Austin Pitchford.
John loved playing ice hockey, fishing, hunting and camping. When he moved from Illinois to Missoula. John said he found God's Country!!! He had many jobs while living there and excelled as an auto mechanic and a wilderness guide. His love of the outdoors kept him happy. John will be missed by all who heard his amazing wild stories and jokes!!! The animals of the woods are safer now that he is not hunting!!!