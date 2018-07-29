MISSOULA — John D. Mitchell, 89, peacefully passed away on July 17, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital with family at his side.
He was born July 18, 1928, in Missoula to Bert and Tyra Mitchell. He spent his entire life in Missoula and loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed family outings to the lake and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Dads pride and love for his family was always apparent and an inspiration to all who knew him.
He married Annetta Mitchell in 1949 and was married for 69 years until the time of his passing. Together they had four children. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for 36 years with the Montana Department of Transportation, retiring in 1986. He was a dedicated employee and took pride in his service providing safe travels for the public. Dad spent many cold snowy nights clearing the road “up the Blackfoot”.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Bert, Bob, Fred and sisters Marion and Virginia.
Survivors include his wife Annetta, Missoula; Brother Frank, Milton Freewater, Oregon; four children and their families, Mike (Sue) Mitchell, Pinehurst, North Carolina, Dan (Jan) Mitchell, Richland, Washington, Jim (Lori) Mitchell, Kalispell, Connie (Eric) Bradford, Seattle, Washington. Along with 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
No memorial service will be held. The family is planning a celebration of his life for a later date.