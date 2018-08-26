HAMILTON — John David Gardenier, at the age of 73, passed away in Missoula on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. He was a 10 year plus resident of Hamilton with his companion dog Lady. He was born on March 14, 1945, in Sterling, New York, to mother Bessy Vereda Schrader and father Glynn Gardenier. He served in the Army from '67-'76, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal. He married Paula L . Gibson in 1974. They had one daughter Athena M. Gardenier in 1975. After a long separation they divorced in 2007.
He is survived by his daughter Athena and spouse Murvin Anderson of Plentywood; granddaughter Maria L. Bronson of Plentywood; granddaughter Jessica J. Anderson of Grand Forks, North Dakota; granddaughter Rachel L. Anderson of Tuttle, Oklahoma, and his companion dog Lady of Hamilton.
The burial services will be on Aug. 29, at noon at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.