MISSOULA — On Oct. 29, 2020, after a short battle with kidney failure, John David Lee left this earth and began the journey to meet his Heavenly Father.

John was a cowboy, rancher, farmer, private pilot, commercial fisherman, and 18-wheeler OTR owner/operator for 52 years. He drove over four million accident free miles, so along with Hank Snow "he'd been everywhere" in the U.S. and Canada.

Born in Denver, Colorado, on July 8, 1939, to Aubrey M. and Margaret (Guffy) Lee, the family later moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming, and at age 7 he and his family moved to Helena.

At age 8 or 9 he began a life-long love affair with tractors and haying when he began working for neighbors in their hay field and chicken farm. He also raised a small herd of sheep to supplement the family income.

John spent summer days fishing, fall days hunting, and winter days ice skating at the local rink.

He attended Bryant School and Helena High. Bored with school at 17, he joined the Navy after researching which service had the best food! He reached the rank of QM2 (Wheels) and was helmsman for the 1st helicopter ship CVHA-1 Thetis Bay. He was amazed a "teenager from Montana, far from the ocean, was guiding a ship." After discharge he returned to Helena to haul hay and ranch.