John Degele Jr.

After ten years of self employment, John sold the Sweet Shoppe to retire from Tri-Cities Costco in 1997. They sold their home and took to the road in their infamous, immaculate motorhome. They continued spending time with their children and grandchildren in Oregon, Washington and Montana. They traveled to Yuma, Arizona in winter. In 1999, John and Mary Ann danced for the last time together on this earth. John spent the rest of his winters traveling to Yuma and collecting his dream (now classic) cars. John spent the last summers of his life living with Bud in Arlee and traveling to visit his family.

He is reunited with his wife, four sisters, Bertha Martinez, Daisy Degele, Mary Taniguchi, and Freda Wolff, three brothers, George, Paul, and Jim, many cousins, his parents, and one grandchild, Noel Wilson.

He is missed dearly by his siblings Tony, Floyd, Clara Groover, and Joe. He is survived by the three sons he is so proud of and their respective wives, Debi, Stacy, and Laura, eight grandchildren, Mihca Anderson and husband Thor, Buddy Degele, Joseph Degele and wife Kristina, Deserie Ives and husband Shawn, Marlee Degele, Andrew Hardy, Chelsea Kadron and husband David, Curtis Mackey and wife Tabitha, fourteen great-grandchildren, and the many friends John welcomed as family.

An event on Facebook has been created to keep everyone up to date regarding John’s memorial. Go to facebook.com/events/509517206622894/.

