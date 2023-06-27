John Delaurenti

Ronan- John Delaurenti, lifetime resident of Lake County, passed away at his home on June 23, 2023. John was born in Polson on January 17, 1944, to Italian immigrants, Joseph Delaurenti and Rosie Zan Delaurenti. He was the youngest of three and was preceded in birth by two older sisters, Pauline Bolton and Florence Ely. As Joseph and Rosie couldn't decide on a middle name, one was never given.

John grew up on a farm outside of Pablo on Haystack Lane and graduated from Ronan High School in 1962. One of John's favorite stories from his high school time was getting in trouble and having to do his times tables with Ron Richwine, ultimately making him an “expert”. Following his graduation, John worked at the Plywood Plant in Polson before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Since Joseph was able to file a hardship as John was the only son, John was discharged in 1965 from the 5th Infantry Division and returned to work at the Plywood Plant.

Shortly after, John met the love of his life, Peggy Krantz, during one of his many stock car drag races in the area. They were married in the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission church on April 29, 1967. John and Peggy had two children who meant the world to them- David (Camille Wolf) and Raquel “Rocky” (Justin Mock); 7 grandkids who were loved dearly- Payge (Levi Guenzler), Darian, Bailee (Tremayne Bush), Marissa, Alyssa, Jared, and Grace Kelly; and 3 great-grandkids who brought tons of joy to later years- Oscar, Cambri, and Rhett (plus one more on the way).

Throughout his time, John was employed by Ronan Auto Body, the Post Creek Lumber Mill, and the County and State Road Departments- retiring from the State in 2007 after having plowed hundreds of miles of roads and keeping Highway 93 moving for 30 years. John also found himself as an EMT for a short time and as a Ronan Volunteer Firefighter for 27 years, working his way up to the title of Chief. John was very proud of his time with the Fire Department and held firefighters to the highest regard. Throughout all of this, John worked (without a college degree) as an engineer, inventor, and fabricator of many things. His work can be seen around the community and includes things such as the Ronan Park playground sprinklers; projects and signs for the Ronan School system and Boys and Girls Club; trailers and farm equipment; many items for the CS&KT; lots of engines and Tanker fire trucks; and countless other things. In 1996, John was awarded the Montana Invention Award and met Governor Racicot for a rut filler that he created.

Besides his employment, John was known throughout the community for many other things. He was twice given the “Neighbor of the Year” award for his help with snowplowing and for mutual appreciation by, and for, his neighbors. He made trips to Washington yearly to pick up a trailer's-worth of fruit for anyone who wanted it. John enjoyed eating at the Valley Club and the 44 Bar and on Sunday's would take a trip to 4-B's and then Walmart, rain or shine. He would support his grandchildren in sporting and school events, go to fundraisers for various community efforts, and help anyone who needed an extra hand. In his free time, John had a quiet sense of adventure. He loved to go snowmobiling in Yellowstone and John and Peggy would always recommend trips to Hawaii and helicopter tours over the Grand Canyon. After the passing of Peggy, John enjoyed trips to Canada to spend time with his good friend Merlinda Cortez who brought him joy, love, and companionship.

John is remembered for his love and appreciation for family, cars, mechanics, metal working, community, first responders, and the state of Montana.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Pauline, and his wife Peggy; and is survived by his sister Florence, his children, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and best, four-pawed buddy, Gus. Relatives of John would also like to extend a huge “thank-you” to the McDonald family and the countless friends and neighbors who have reached out during this time.

A service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, 11:00 am at the Ronan Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ronan Volunteer Fire Department or the Krantz Family Memorial Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.