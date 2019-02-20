MISSOULA — John Diddel passed away Sunday, Feb. 17 at The Springs Memory Care in Missoula. John was born on March 24, 1935, in San Francisco to Harold and Dorothea Diddel. John was raised in Glendale, California. He graduated from UCLA. After graduating John’s adventurous spirit took him from working in Beverly Hills to Mammoth Lakes, Lake Tahoe, Denver and finally Missoula. John loved skiing and enjoyed living wherever he could ski. He enjoyed several ski trips to Europe, New Zealand, as well at home at Snow Bowl. John spent his life developing, designing and building homes. He built Custom Homes and 18 sub-divisions around Missoula. His pride was Pleasant View Homes that he and his wife Carolyn built together.
John was preceded in death by his parents, three aunts and one uncle.
John is survived by his wife Carolyn, two sons Randy (Courtney) of Denver, Tom of Missoula, step-daughter Crysta Pagniano (Aaron) of Missoula. One grandson Jared of Missoula. Brother, Richard Dydell, nieces and nephew.
A special thanks to the Springs Memory Care for the wonderful treatment John had. Also, thanks to Partners Hospice for the kind, loving care for all of us.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Feb 21 at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A Reception will follow. Donations can be made to the Humane Society or the charity of your choice.