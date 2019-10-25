MISSOULA — John Dirk Sol Jr., 69, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at his home after a brave six year battle with cancer, on Oct. 20, 2019. John was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend and role model for his three sons. He had the best morals, and was extremely honest and caring in all he did, he was never afraid to help anyone and always loved doing so. He was remarkably friendly, and had a gift to visit with everyone. He also had the biggest smile that was unforgettable, even in his last days of life.
John was born on Jan. 19, 1950, to John and Lois Sol in Missoula. He enjoyed a great childhood on the family's ranch west of Missoula. They raised and trained paints, and quarter horses. They also boarded horses, farmed, and sold hay. He always fondly remembered his childhood with his three younger sisters, running and jumping fences, or riding across the ranch or even the neighboring ranches with no bound, and also where he found his love for hunting. He also enjoyed the ranch life, and was passionate about horses, and rodeo, which he practiced a lot with his family and friends.
John graduated from Sentinel High School in 1968, and went on to college at the University of Montana for three years thinking he wanted to be a pharmacist. While there, he was on the rodeo team. From here he realized this wasn’t for him, and started a job for Stiegler’s Mobile Homes as a maintenance man, where he learned a lot of life skills, including plumbing, and electrical.
His family decided to take their horse raising business to Oklahoma in 1973, because the market, and weather were better there. John decided to go to horseshoeing school there in 1974.
He married the love of his life, Alice Marie Brinkerhoff, on Nov. 23, 1974. They worked hard for years and were able to buy a piece of the family ranch in 1978. John loved this ranch with all his heart. John and Alice had three sons, Gene, Jake and Jesse, who they dearly loved, and felt very proud to have their sons grow up in such an amazing place. He and Alice after many years were able to build their dream home here and moved into the new home in 2000.
John’s passion for hunting and fishing shined brightly in his sons as he watched them grow, and so they were outdoors doing everything with their dad as soon as they could walk. Hunting, and fishing trips were always in order even if it meant taking the boys out of school for a few days here and there. John spent lots of long hard days horseshoeing so he could enjoy taking his boys on hunting trips. He really loved horseshoeing even though it was hard work. John even invited his sons to come along, had them hand tools, learn great work ethics, and always to be kind to everyone. He always loved the people, the horses, and made a lot of lifelong friends.
John’s passing will leave a hole in many of our hearts, and he will never be forgotten.
You have free articles remaining.
We love and miss you with all our heart dad.
John is preceded in death by his father John Sol Sr., his father-in-law John Brinkerhoff, his mother-in-law Ruth Brinkerhoff, and his great friends Curt Stewart and Gene Starlin.
He is survived by his wife Alice, his three sons Gene, Jesse, Jake, daughter-in-law Jessica, and granddaughter Everly, his mother Lois, his three sisters Trish, Geneva and spouse David, Jana and spouse Jack. He is also survived by his brother-in-laws Don and Greg Brinkerhoff, their spouses, Donna and Lia, and kids Timmy, Layla and Anika; also his sister-in-law Coleen Anderson, and her spouse Bob, and kids Brian and Kyle.
We would like to give a special thank you to Partners in Home Care Hospice for all the care you gave John while he was ill.
John’s services will be held on Friday Nov. 1 at Garden City Funeral Home (1705 W. Broadway in Missoula) at 11 a.m. A potluck reception will follow at the funeral home. Please bring a dish if you can.
Memorials can be made in John’s name to the Wild Sheep Foundation or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.