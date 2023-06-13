John Edward Cummings III

John Edward Cummings III died on April 26, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. He was 57 and is survived by his sisters Tracy and Diane, his brother Michael, and his brother-in-law Chris. He has two nieces, two nephews, four grandnieces, and three grand nephews.

Although he was born in Los Angeles and loved Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm, John did not find his true home until he arrived in Montana. Here, he felt welcomed. John created a community in his beloved city of Missoula, where he lived for 38 years, working at Opportunity Resources, serving as an acolyte at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church and being a long-time employee at Out To Lunch, working there from almost the first year it started until recently.

John lived for many years with family friends Bob and Barbara Munro on University Avenue. He loved Bob and Barb, his neighbors, the autumn parade, and the many dogs and cats they lived with over the course of thirty years.

John was a connoisseur of the original Star Trek series, knowing not only when the doors didn't open as the actors expected but also the rules of “Fisbin”, a game invented on the quick by a wily Captain Kirk. John knew every episode by heart as surely as he knew every ride at Disneyland. When he was at the park and people wondered where some restaurant or other attraction was, John could give them friendly and specific, expert directions. He did so happily because he also loved to serve.

In the world at large, there is no individual more skilled at creating puns than John Cummings. He learned the art from his grandfather, Clarence Wagner, and John could outperform people with PHD's in literature. He might not have been the best at bowling or pool, but he could entertain his friends and family with his affable manner and quick wit. John Cummings was a man with a great sense of humor. Although many people's first experience of his jokes was his faking as though he was tripping, which amused him but frightened them, he ultimately made the butts of his joke laugh. Whether it was the time he commandeered the family movie camera at the age of eight or slow-cooked a chicken for four days, John could be expected to amuse everyone.

He will regret not being able to get 58% off at the Montana Club on his birthday this year. He will be missed by his loving family. His great gift is that he taught his family to have fun, to seek enjoyment, to stop working so much, and to enjoy one another's company lovingly.

Memorial Service June 17th, 11am at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church at 130 6th Street in Missoula. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Western Montana Chapter Donation Account in John's name.