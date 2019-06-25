STEVENSVILLE — John Egisto Notti, 87, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, with his family by his side in Stevensville.
John was born May 14, 1932, in Butte to John and Sophie (Poppas) Notti. He married Jo Ann Gustafson of Helena and she would remain lovingly by his side for 65 years of marriage.
John proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, rising to the rank of Heavy Drop Master. He was stationed in France and Italy.
After his service in uniform, John earned two degrees from Montana State College in Bozeman in 1959. He then moved his growing family to Southern California, where he completed his Master’s Degree in Engineering at UCLA. His service to his country continued, first as lead engineer of America’s original guided missile, the Hound Dog, before moving on to the space race. There he was director of guidance and control for the Apollo missions, as well as SkyLab and the Space Shuttle, all for Rockwell International. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and sailing with his family to Catalina aboard his boat, The Magic Slipper.
After his retirement, John and Jo Ann moved back to their beloved Montana, putting down roots in Stevensville. They were frequently visited by their family: Sons and daughters, Danny and Pamela; John and Willie; Janette and Clif Dunn; Eric and Carol; Pete and Janet; and Rachel; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Benny A. Notti, of Alberton, and sister, Jeannie Fullerton, of Corvallis.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Victor Cemetery. Father Matthew P. Huber of St. Mary’s Mission Parish will preside. Jo Ann will host a reception for family and friends at the Kootenai Creek Village Clubhouse following the ceremony. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.