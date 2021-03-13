John F. Prater
11/15/1963-2/13/2021
Born at Fort Ord, California
Resided in Denver, Colorado
Beloved son, father and grandfather.
Son of Juli Ann Parker, Sparks, Nevada
and John R. Prater, Denver, Colorado
Father of Crystal Prater of Matthews, North Carolina
Grandfather to three boys-Nicholas, Mason and Zander
Husband to Georgine Prater
Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, the Animal Shelter, Wellness/Mental Health or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Cremation has taken place. Scattering of John's ashes and inurnment will take place in Polson, Montana at a later date.