John F. Prater

11/15/1963-2/13/2021

Born at Fort Ord, California

Resided in Denver, Colorado

Beloved son, father and grandfather.

Son of Juli Ann Parker, Sparks, Nevada

and John R. Prater, Denver, Colorado

Father of Crystal Prater of Matthews, North Carolina

Grandfather to three boys-Nicholas, Mason and Zander

Husband to Georgine Prater

Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, the Animal Shelter, Wellness/Mental Health or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Cremation has taken place. Scattering of John's ashes and inurnment will take place in Polson, Montana at a later date.