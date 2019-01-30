RONAN — John Franklin Krantz, Sr., 87, peacefully passed away after a long battle with cancer at his home on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, with his family surrounding him with love and sadness.
John started his legacy and the first journey of this life on Sept. 26, 1931. From the day of his birth to the day of his death he touched many lives. He was born to Hyram Franklin and Barbara Ann Jakes Krantz and was the third child of 14 children in this family. He was the first boy born in the family and he took that role seriously throughout his life.
John started farming at the age of five when his Dad put him on a piece of equipment with horses and the life of a rancher/farmer started until his last day of this life. He became familiar with the drill, plow, harrow, and rock boat using horses until he was put on his first tractor at the age of 14. John loved the land and his ranch life; he rarely traveled, as he had to be home to tend the many responsibilities of the ranch. He taught his children work ethics and integrity as all four were given chores while we lived at home and even as adults when we returned home. Work was the hobby and career of this humble man and he took great pride in working with his hands and watching the ranch/farm prosper and flourish, as well as his family.
John was married twice, 1952-1978 to Olga Louella Priddy and 1982-2016 to Sylvia Wilson.
His family was always important to him and he valued each and every child and grandchild. He was always there to support and help each one and loved holding and guiding the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John raised four children in the Round Butte area starting in 1954 and he accumulated ranch/farm land to make a life for his family. John also worked at Plum Creek Lumber Company for several years while growing his ranch and supporting the family. John remained on the ranch that he loved until the end of his life. John and his son, Johnnie farmed/ranched together in the Round Butte area and had a partnership for 47 years.
John was a man of honesty, integrity and would always lend a hand to the neighbors when needed. When the sons were in high school, he drove school bus to the activity events and was a sideline supporter.
He loved square dancing for many years, country western music and he liked to sing and dance. He remembered poems he memorized in school and would often recite these for his kids and grandkids.
He took great pride in his large extended family and was especially proud of the Krantz cemetery in St. Ignatius that was started when one of his brothers died at a young age. John helped his dad and grandfather set up the initial cemetery. This family cemetery will be his resting place.
John is survived by four children: Barbara Mae Krantz Markham, Ronan, John Franklin Krantz, Jr., Ronan, Mark Allen Krantz, Ronan, Jay Lynn and LouAnne Krantz, Polson. He is survived by six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren: Gordon Thomas Markham and Morgan Markham, Guam, Logan James Krantz and Ciarra Krantz, Helena, Marki Lynn Krantz, Polson, Addie Louise Krantz and Justan Kinsel, Post Falls, Idaho, Lanie Marie Krantz and Tyrell Cook, Bozeman, Skyla Ann Krantz, Post Falls, Idaho, Julie Kay Summers Thomas and Wes Thomas, Ronan, Erin Michelle Summers Beaudette and Jesse Beaudette, Missoula. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren and six great step-grandchildren. Surviving siblings: Judith Mae Krantz Stahl – Gresham, Oregon, Darlene Krantz Mendler – Missoula, Richard (Dick) and Joan Krantz – St. Ignatius, Peggy Krantz Delaurenti and John Delaurenti – Ronan, Dennis and Melvina Krantz – St. Ignatius, Nancy Krantz Rider and Robert Rider – Ronan, Robert and Alberta Krantz – Johnstown, Colorado, also survived my multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents: Hyram Franklin and Barbara Ann Jakes Krantz, sister: Elizabeth [Betty] Ann Krantz Rogers, Brothers: Thomas Albert Krantz, Edward Gerald Krantz, Jesse Hyram Krantz, Russell David Krantz, Ronald Jerry Krantz.
The service will be at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church on the top of Post Creek Hill on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
The family requests no flowers, but would rather you donate to the Mission Valley United Methodist Church, the Round Butte Women’s Clubhouse or a charity of your choice in John’s name. Messages of condolences maybe shared with the family online at shriderthompson.com.