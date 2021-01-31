MISSOULA - John George Photiades passed away in Missoula on January 27, 2021. He was 78 years old but could legally claim 79. As perhaps an analogy to his childhood and life, while John was born in Athens, Greece, on January 7, 1943, his father changed John’s certificate to read a birthday of December 7, 1942, so John would not lose a whole year of schooling. So set off a life of being one thing and still the other.
Firmly Greek in accent, name and perspective, John lived in Missoula for over 50 years. As an economics professor at the University of Montana, John’s students would often refer to him as “the Greek,” a title he did not mind. Indeed, there was little he minded about teaching and often identified his work with students at the university as his "raison d’être." John was a popular and sought-after professor, noted for his strong political beliefs, engagement in the classroom, and keen intellect. For many students in Missoula in the 1970s and 1980s, John was the first person they heard who spoke with a thick accent, adding an air of mystery and interest to his classroom facilitation. Some students thought Professor P. was a Marxist, which he denied, although he often taught Marx in his classes. John didn’t like Marxism’s ultimate goal or the Marxist process; he abhorred violence and occasionally spoke at rallies to support peaceful global initiatives. Still, he collected ancient machetes, African war masks and large tapestries of Chinese wars.
In 2001, a few years before his retirement, John was awarded the prestigious Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) award. In a letter of support for the award, he was called “brilliant and provocative.” During his tenure, John was also awarded UM’s Distinguished Teaching Award, three UM Merit Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Research, and two Mortar Board Teacher of the Month Awards. There is no question John was an excellent teacher to many and cared deeply about his students. John was at his best in the classroom; he loved the reading, thinking and sharing of ideas that are the foundation of an academic environment. In his later years, John personally financed a few of his former students when they needed a bit of extra support. In all of his years, his classes and students were a priority.
John loved nature and all its creatures. He was a passionate snorkeler, wild-mushroom seeker, amateur arborist, nature-walk lover, doting dog-owner, and dedicated bird watcher. John wrote articles and book chapters about sustainability issues and used complexity theory to address the importance of environmental protection for societies. In the final weeks of his life, while very much home-bound, he spent hours on YouTube watching a female shoebill from Central Africa, living in Kyoto, Japan. It is unclear why this particular bird had his full attention. Was it just an interesting bird, as John was always curious? Was it that the bird is a bit funny-looking, as John was known to love the funny and absurd? Was it that this bird was from one place and doing well in another? Perhaps all of it.
Those who knew him knew that John’s personal life was even more complicated than his economic theories. He enjoyed a long-term and meaningful friendship with his childhood friend Alexandros Ioannidis, a warm and loving relationship with his nephew, Phillipos, and was close with many others over the years. John adored his mother (deceased) and admired his brother, Mixalis (Melpo). John loved his daughter, Daphne (Braun), more than anyone else in his life.
There will be no service, as was John’s wish. In lieu of flowers, please buy a "lefty" book and find a nice place to read outside.