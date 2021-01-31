MISSOULA - John George Photiades passed away in Missoula on January 27, 2021. He was 78 years old but could legally claim 79. As perhaps an analogy to his childhood and life, while John was born in Athens, Greece, on January 7, 1943, his father changed John’s certificate to read a birthday of December 7, 1942, so John would not lose a whole year of schooling. So set off a life of being one thing and still the other.

Firmly Greek in accent, name and perspective, John lived in Missoula for over 50 years. As an economics professor at the University of Montana, John’s students would often refer to him as “the Greek,” a title he did not mind. Indeed, there was little he minded about teaching and often identified his work with students at the university as his "raison d’être." John was a popular and sought-after professor, noted for his strong political beliefs, engagement in the classroom, and keen intellect. For many students in Missoula in the 1970s and 1980s, John was the first person they heard who spoke with a thick accent, adding an air of mystery and interest to his classroom facilitation. Some students thought Professor P. was a Marxist, which he denied, although he often taught Marx in his classes. John didn’t like Marxism’s ultimate goal or the Marxist process; he abhorred violence and occasionally spoke at rallies to support peaceful global initiatives. Still, he collected ancient machetes, African war masks and large tapestries of Chinese wars.