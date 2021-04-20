John H. Risken, Jr.
On April 4, 2021 John Hugh Risken, Jr., found serenity in Helena. John was born June 30, 1955 at St. John's Hospital (Helena) and was a proud son of the Queen City of the Rockies all of his 65 years. He also lived for a time in Missoula and loved his Grizzlies! John had a big presence, was generous, loved to laugh, tell stories, joke and be with his family and friends. And John always had an opinion for you, whether you needed it or not!
Following service as a military policeman in the U.S. Army (Stuttgart and Manheim, Germany) John began a career in both law and regulatory enforcement. His favorite post was as a Lewis & Clark Co. deputy sheriff, making many good friends amongst his colleagues. The stories were endless. John also enjoyed careers with the State of Montana in liquor and gambling regulation (Missoula), real estate sales (Missoula and Helena) and with the Montana Dept. of L & I, from which he retired just last May. John loved to hunt, fish, golf when it was sunny and just relax and visit. He was a voracious reader.
More than anything John was the proud father of Jennifer Michelle, teaching her to hunt and fish, attending school programs and events and most recently encouraging, cheering and boasting about Jenny's accomplishments in the United States Navy. In 2017 he was her guest on a “tiger cruise” on the USS Makin Island from Honolulu to San Diego, the last leg of Jenny's second Persian Gulf deployment. John also spent Christmas 2019 with Jenny in Sigonella, Sicily, Italy. They talked almost daily; she was his world.
John is survived by his daughter Jennifer, NAS Sigonella, brother Pat (Shari, Jack) of Helena, Norwegian and Irish cousins far and wide and many good friends. We will miss him terribly. He requested (demanded?) no funeral, memorial, eulogy or obit (oops). John loved animals so, if the spirit moves you, a donation to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society would be terrific.
The family thanks you all for your kind thoughts at this difficult time. Remember John with a smile as he was always delighted to see you.
