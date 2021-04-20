John H. Risken, Jr.

On April 4, 2021 John Hugh Risken, Jr., found serenity in Helena. John was born June 30, 1955 at St. John's Hospital (Helena) and was a proud son of the Queen City of the Rockies all of his 65 years. He also lived for a time in Missoula and loved his Grizzlies! John had a big presence, was generous, loved to laugh, tell stories, joke and be with his family and friends. And John always had an opinion for you, whether you needed it or not!

Following service as a military policeman in the U.S. Army (Stuttgart and Manheim, Germany) John began a career in both law and regulatory enforcement. His favorite post was as a Lewis & Clark Co. deputy sheriff, making many good friends amongst his colleagues. The stories were endless. John also enjoyed careers with the State of Montana in liquor and gambling regulation (Missoula), real estate sales (Missoula and Helena) and with the Montana Dept. of L & I, from which he retired just last May. John loved to hunt, fish, golf when it was sunny and just relax and visit. He was a voracious reader.