MISSOULA — John passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital.
John was a caring and selfless man who loved his family, hunting, and the Seattle Seahawks.
He was born on June 4, 1956, to Henry Ruben Batt and Violet Herman. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1974. He served in the military and retired from the BNSF.
John is survived by the mothers of his children Marcy and Kathleen; daughters Sarah (DJ), Kara (Sarah) and granddaughter Lily, Kristen (Simi) and granddaughter Violet and grandson Kainamo, and son Austen; brothers Curtis, David (Lita) and niece Samantha, Greg (Susan) and niece Chelsie. He is also survived by his loyal companion Dookie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruben and Violet.
A celebration of life will take place on July 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elk Club in Polson. All who were touched by this special man are welcome to join in celebrating a life well lived.