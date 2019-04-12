PUYALLUP, Washington — John Henry Hartman, 80, formerly of Missoula, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 4, 2019. John was preceded in death by loving wife of 58 years Mary (Betty), who preceded him in death by 101 days, his parents and several siblings, and grandson James Hartman. He is survived by his five children, one sister, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren in addition to several nieces and nephews in Montana, Washington, Alaska, Texas and Minnesota.
A memorial service to celebrate John and Betty’s life will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 503 3rd Street SW, Puyallup, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. Tuell-McKee Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A more complete obituary can be found at their website tuellmckeeofpuyallup.com.