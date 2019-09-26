KALISPELL — John Henry Oberlitner, 85, died on Aug. 27, 2019, in Kalispell from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was born Sept. 11, 1933, to Edwin and Florence Oberlitner. An Ohio farm boy with two ponies, a cart and raccoons to hunt in a remnant patch of woodland, he fancied himself in the old west amongst the likes of cowboys, trappers and explorers. In 1953 he married Idella Sandy and was drafted into the Army. Upon completion of his military duty he returned to college, graduating from Findlay College in 1958 with a degree and teaching certificate in mathematics.
Aspiring to life in the west, he moved his young family to Polson where he taught for 40 years. Heartened by students returning to tell him that he had been a valued teacher in the course of their education, he was also honored with the Montana Council of Mathematics Teacher of the Year award in 1981 for innovation and introduction of computers, and the Polson High School John Oberlitner/Theiler Family Scholarship, established in 2011.
For many years he led family and friends with horse and burro into the Mission Mountains and Bob Marshall Wilderness, always envisioning that mountain man of old. Intrigued by alpine snow sports, John pioneered the OberMill Ski Hill in Polson and the Polson High School Ski Club. Many enthusiasts were inspired to a lifelong passion for snow skiing. An environmentalist, he worked with Polson Outdoor Inc., the Confederated Salish/Kootenai Tribe, and the Montana Wildlife Federation to protect Montana’s lands and waters for all.
He and Idella divorced in 1971 whereupon he married Faye Sorenson. Snowbirds to Florida after retirement, he and Faye returned to Montana, he, homesick for the mountains.
He is survived by wife, Faye Oberlitner; daughter, R. Ann Oberlitner (Mark Dickson); sons, David (Gisele Lanius) Oberlitner and Tom (Brenda) Oberlitner; grandchildren, Holly Dickson, Aaron and Austin Oberlitner; stepson, Perry Sorenson (Sandy); brother, Clarence (Joan) Oberlitner; sister, Ruth Schwartz (Dick). He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gene and Donald Oberlitner; stepchildren, Calvin Sorenson and Christine Sorenson Morken.
A celebration of life will be held at Polson High School auditorium on Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Polson High School John Oberlitner/Theiler Family scholarship fund (PSEF, POB 741, Polson).
