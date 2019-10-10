STEVENSVILLE — John Irving Stroud passed away peacefully at age 90 on Oct. 8, 2019, in Stevensville. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. John was born on March 9, 1929, in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Moorestown, New Jersey. While he spent most of his life in New Jersey his heart was in exploring the regions of the world either overland or by sea. As a boy he was bit by the sailing bug which evolved into a stint with the Merchant Marines. Later in life he became intrigued with the Lewis & Clark saga and pursued this passion from New Jersey to Montana. His interests included photography/sailing/camping/black powder rendezvous/boat building and numerous crafts/traveling to Russia, Ukraine, Norway/host parent of many foreign students at the University of Montana and Bowdoin College, Maine/volunteer at Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, Maine.
As children, we grew up watching our father put his time in as a chemical technician for Atlantic Richfield where he worked for 35 years in West Philadelphia. We know Dad was frustrated but he would get our family out of there each summer and expose us to the adventure of exploring. From hiking sections of the Appalachian Trail to camping in the dunes of Cape Hatteras to camping trips in Canada and the western states.
John is preceded in death by his wife Amy, parents Franklin and Gertrude, sister Virginia and brother Edgar. He is survived by daughter Sandy, son Bill (Janice), beloved granddaughter Jade, nephews Ken (Kazu) and Dallas (Miki), cousin Sandra Scully, pets Weezie and Skip. He will now join his sweet wife Amy overlooking the Bitterroot Valley from atop the Victor cemetery.
We will gather for a burial at 1 p.m. Saturday the 12th of October at the Victor cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.