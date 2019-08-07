STEVENSVILLE — John "Jack" Bernard Aubert passed away July 31 at The Living Centre in Stevensville at the age of 82. Jack was born Oct. 11, 1936, on his grandfather's farm outside St. Mary's, Kansas, to Dora Boyles Aubert and Anthony Aubert. His father passed away when Jack was 2 years old, forcing his mom to sell the family farm. She and Jack came to Helena where Jack was moved in St. Joseph Orphanage Home so his mom could work. She visited often and took him on outings. At 13, Jack left St. Joseph's to work summers on the Jack McCormick Ranch in Helmville and spent winters going to high school in Missoula while living with the Willard and Mary Shoen family where he was accepted as a member of their large family.
In February 1955, Jack joined the army and was trained as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. In 1956 he was stationed in Augsburg, Germany, and returned to Missoula in 1958.
He married Donna Casteel on May 3, 1962, and they had one son, Jack, and two daughters, Rhonda and Rene'. They later divorced.
Health issues forced Jack to work part-time odd jobs, but in 1994 he went to work for Sirco Mfg and worked for them part-time for 12 years. When Iron Wood Mfg bought Sirco, Jack stayed on two more years.
In 2008 Jack realized a lifelong dream when he bought an acre of ground on Illinois Bench near Stevensville. He moved his trailer home from East Missoula where he had lived for many years to his new property. He enjoyed working on his place and gardening until June 6, 2011, when health issues forced him to move to The Living Centre in Stevensville.
He is survived by stepdaughters Vida Lynn Gray and Tammera Jean Gray, son Jack Craig Aubert, daughters Rhonda Leanne Aubert and Rene' Carmell Aubert, 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and special friends Marla, Rick and Jacques Hennequin.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at The Living Centre for the loving care Jack received the eight years he was a resident.