STEVENSVILLE — John "Jack" C. Darlow, Jr., 90, passed away Saturday, May 4 at his home in Stevensville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stevensville. A complete obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

