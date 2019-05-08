STEVENSVILLE — John "Jack" C. Darlow, Jr., 90, passed away Saturday, May 4 at his home in Stevensville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stevensville. A complete obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.
