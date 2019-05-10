STEVENSVILLE — John (Jack) Charles Darlow Jr., 90, of Stevensville, went Saturday, May 4, 2019, to be with his Heavenly Father and to reunite with his parents John Charles, Sr. an Alice May (Rawdon). He is lovingly remembered by his wife Loraine Vasil (Drogitis) Darlow who has stood by his side for 58 years with great admiration.
Jack was born in Malta on Jan. 22, 1929, and as a youth resided and attended schools in Saco, Garfield, Lewistown, and graduated from Butte High in 1947. Following a few years of college at Oklahoma A&M and MSU Bozeman, he concluded in 1951 at the Military Police School in Georgia.
He married Mary Cutforth in 1951 and had four wonderful sons, Mike (Jeanne) Darlow of Boise, Idaho, Daniel "Boone" (Candelaria) of Saginaw, Texas, Gary (Laurie) Darlow of Gillette, Wyoming, and Mark (Tracey) Darlow of Butte.
Jack and Loraine Coburn married May 5, 1961, and then there were 10. Loraine's wonderful children joined the family, Billie J. Miller of Missoula, Daniel (Arlene) Coburn of Stevensville, Donald (Terri) Coburn of Helena, and David Darlow (passed away 2009). Jack and Loraine were sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple on May 5, 1986. Jack shared a special bond with every family member.
To honor Jack and remember his love are his children, 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, his sister, Gertie Foster, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Jack will be fondly remembered for his "love at home." Family camping adventures, outings, and events were the highlight of his life. He had a great sense of humor that he shared regularly. Whether he was hunting or working in his yard, the outdoors were rejuvenating for him. He is remembered for his lending a voluntary hand in community projects, his joy of history, reading, and keeping journals, the satisfaction of doing his daily crosswords and cryptograms, eating chocolate, stamp collecting, watching old westerns, singing to old-time tunes, and his pride in his country and flying the flag every day. Jack and Loraine were big fans of square dancing, "cutting the rug" for many years with Jack frequently being the "caller" at various dance events. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had a great love for his Savior, was always willing to serve, and enjoyed the friendship of all who passed through the door.
He learned the art of meat cutting at his father's side and put that to good use at Placer Gold Meats in Helena or at home as many sought him out to butcher their prized animals or hunting catches. His greatest pride and career accomplishment was his years with the United States Postal Service from 1963 to 1986. Upon his retirement he left Helena and took up new roots in the Bitterroot Valley on Pine Hollow Rood in Stevensville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Rd. Stevensville, where friends may call for visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the Relief Society Room.
Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton, Bishop Troy Griffin officiating.
A luncheon for family members will follow at the church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.