John “Jack” Edward Basham

Jack left school in the 8th grade and began helping his mother pay the bills by working in a logging camp where she was the cook. Before long, he was sawing logs with his father Pat Basham with a crosscut saw and an axe. He entered the Navy on Oct. 19, 1944 at Kalispell and served in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS 30 Sardonic, a small gun boat, until the end of World War II. He was honorably discharged on June 18, 1946 at Bremerton, Washington. After returning home he again turned to the woods falling timber. He and friend Don Trankle bought a railroad tie mill and fulfilled many contracts before leaving the timber industry. Jack tried several occupations before landing his first job in the propane industry where he remained the rest of his career. The family spent several years in Colorado while Jack managed three propane businesses before they returned to Montana to start their own propane business. When they decided on Thompson Falls, Jack moved from Kalispell and stayed at the Black Bear Hotel while starting Clark Fork Gas Service, moving the rest of the family down in 1965. He built that business and also a satellite operation in Superior called Clark Fork Mineral Gas. The family sold the business in 1988.