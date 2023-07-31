John (Jack) Ewing Selway

John (Jack) Ewing Selway, 87, born November 22, 1935 in Fort Peck, MT, to parents Marie and Harold Selway of Dillon, MT

Passed away peacefully in his sleep July 8, 2023.

He attended school in Dillon, MT. Playing football and track, (earning the nickname “Moose”) Jack loved Square dancing (calling for 3 clubs and dancing for another), skiing, hunting, fishing, boating, golf, travel, and spending time with his family.

He served in the US navy then married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Pilgrim in Sept. 1957.

He worked for and attended machinist school for 7 years at Standard oil of Cal. in Richmond, CA.

Returning in 1964 to Montana, in Missoula, Working for Hoerner Waldorf (Smurfit Stone) as a machinist and later a supervisor, he retired in 1997.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Selway, brother Harold (Butch) Selway, sister Darlene Johnson, son Alan (Shannon) Selway, daughters Jeannette Selway and Michelle Selway, and five Grandchildren and seven Great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held 12:00 noon, August 26th at the 3 mile community center.

4433 Sunnyside Cemetery road, Stevensville